Nigeria's Tinubu declared president-elect by electoral commission

Credit: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY

February 28, 2023 — 10:10 pm EST

LAGOS, March 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was on Wednesday declared winner of a disputed weekend presidential election by the electoral commission after defeating two of his closest rivals.

