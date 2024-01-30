Nigeria's stocks end 13-day winning streak as banks fall - LSEG data

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks ended a 13-day winning streak on Tuesday, falling 1.48% as investors booked profits from the relatively liquid banking sector.

Nigeria's banking shares .NGSEBNK10 dropped 6% to drag the All Share Index .NGSEINDEX down to 103,159.66 points.

Domestic stocks crossed 100,000 points for the first time last week, taking total gains so far in January to 40%, following 46% returns achieved in 2023, as locals piled into equities to counter rising domestic inflation which surged to a 27-year high in December.

