Nigeria's Seplat Energy buys Exxon Mobil's MPNU for $1.3 bln

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Nigeria's Seplat Energy said on Friday its offshore unit had entered a sale and purchase agreement to buy the entire share capital of Exxon Mobil's Nigerian offshore shallow water business for $1.28 billion.

The deal involves a further contingent consideration of up to $300 million based on the oil price and the average production of the unit, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, over a five-year period, Seplat Energy said in a statement.

The deal implies an EV/2P ratio - used to measure the valuation of oil and gas companies - of $2.9 per barrel of oil equivalent, with "significant gas upside potential", Seplat said.

Seplat is listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by Jason Neely)

