Nigeria's Seplat completes gas plant installation works

LAGOS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Seplat SEPLAT.LG said on Wednesday it had completed installation works at a gas processing plant in the country's southern Imo state, moving the energy group closer to beginning operations that will boost gas supplies for power plants.

The Seplat SEPL.L project is a critical component of Nigeria's plan to develop its gas resources, clean energy and boost electricity generation. The Assa North-Ohaji project (ANOH) is a 300 million standard cubic feet per day plant.

Africa's biggest economy has been trying to harness gas belching from its oil fields so it can be exported or used to generate power, but has been hobbled by lack of finance.

Seplat, which is listed in Lagos and London, has focused on gas investments, drilling and acquisitions to boost output with the aim of tapping into demand for electricity. It supplies about 30% of the gas needed for Nigeria's power generation.

It expects to generate income from ANOH's wet gas sale to gas plants and also dividends from operating the plant after completion, Seplat's chief executive Roger Brown, said.

The ANOH project was started in 2021 and experienced delays due to construction overrunning as a result of poor weather and security issues. Its first gas will be pumped into the market after Nigeria's NNPC completes an essential pipeline.

