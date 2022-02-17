Nigeria's Q4 GDP growth up 3.98% y/y -stats office

Adds details

ABUJA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew by 3.98% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, slowing from growth of 4.03% in the third quarter, the country's statistics office said.

It was the fifth consecutive quarter of economic growth in Africa's most populous country following a recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria had been grappling with low growth even before the pandemic. The lockdowns then caused a sharp fall in global oil prices that created large financing gaps for the West African country, including dollar shortages and inflation.

Simon Harry, head of Nigeria's statistics office, told reporters that air transport, coal mining and other minerals grew fastest while other mining, financial and insurance sectors also showed strong growth.

Full-year growth stood at 3.40% in 2021.

"Oil refining dragged down growth. The poor performance of oil was due to operation challenges and insecurity coming from pipeline vandalism," said Harry.

Nigeria has an endemic problem with vandalism of its oil pipelines and illegal refining in the Niger Delta.

Despite a recovery in oil prices, Nigeria has struggled to meet its production targets.

Oil production stood at 1.50 million barrels per day in the final quarter of 2021, compared to 1.56 million recorded during the same period in the previous year, Harry said.

