Nigeria's Q4 GDP growth up 3.98% y/y -stats office

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

LAGOS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew 3.98% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, slowing from growth of 4.03% in the third quarter, the country's statistics office said.

