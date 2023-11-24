News & Insights

Nigeria's Q3 GDP up 2.54% y/y - stats office

November 24, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew 2.54% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year ago, the statistics office said on Friday, the second output data to be released after President Bola Tinubu took office in May and initiated reforms.

The data, which marks the 12th consecutive quarter of annual growth, is the second release since Tinubu embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades to try to boost output that has been sluggish for about a decade.

Tinubu, at his inauguration in May, vowed to expand the economy by at least 6% a year, lift barriers to investment, create jobs and unify the exchange rate, while also tackling rampant insecurity.

