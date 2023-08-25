News & Insights

Nigeria's Q2 GDP growth up 2.51% y/y - stats office

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

August 25, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy NGGDPQ=ECI grew 2.51% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year ago, the statistics office said on Friday, the first output data to be released after new President Bola Tinubu initiated reforms.

The data, which marks the 11th consecutive quarterly growth, came after Tinubu embarked on country's boldest reforms in decades to try to boost output which has been sluggish for several years.

Nigeria's gross domestic product NGGDPQ=ECI grew 3.54% in the second quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

