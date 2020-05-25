World Markets

Nigeria's Q1 GDP up 1.87% y/y - stats office

Contributor
Paul Carsten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's economy grew 1.87% in the first three months of 2020 from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday, shrinking from the previous quarter as oil prices and international trade fell due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams) ((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten)) nB8N2BW00E

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew 1.87% in the first three months of 2020 from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday, shrinking from the previous quarter as oil prices and international trade fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)

((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular