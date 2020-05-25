Nigeria's Q1 GDP up 1.87% y/y - stats office

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew 1.87% in the first three months of 2020 from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday, shrinking from the previous quarter as oil prices and international trade fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)

((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.