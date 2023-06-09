News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's President Tinubu suspends central bank governor

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

June 09, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Felix Onuah for Reuters ->

Adds quote

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has suspended central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, the head of the government said on Friday.

Tinubu, who took office at the end of May, has been critical of the central bank's handling of the currency and has said the country will not have multiple exchange rates anymore.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect," the statement said.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.