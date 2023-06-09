Nigeria's President Tinubu suspends central bank governor

Adds quote

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has suspended central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, the head of the government said on Friday.

Tinubu, who took office at the end of May, has been critical of the central bank's handling of the currency and has said the country will not have multiple exchange rates anymore.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect," the statement said.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.