Nigeria's President Buhari presents 13.08 trln naira 2021 budget to parliament

ABUJA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record 13.08 trillion naira ($34.4 billion) budget for 2021 to lawmakers on Thursday, an increase from last year as the country takes on the ensuing crisis brought about by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The budget is a 21% rise from the revised 2020 spending plan of 10.8 trillion naira. The plan for Africa's top oil exporter assumes crude production of 1.86 million barrels a day and an oil price of $40 per barrel, Buhari said.

Nigeria's economy has been hobbled by the pandemic which triggered a crash in the price of oil, its main export and an exodus of foreign investors, leading to higher inflation, contracting growth and larger funding gap.

