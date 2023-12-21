News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's Port Harcourt refinery restart imminent, minister says

December 21, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's oil refinery in Port Harcourt will restart operations "after the Christmas break" following an overhaul, the petroleum minister said on Thursday, following several delays.

Africa's top oil exporter has for years prioritised the production of its own fuels but efforts to overhaul refineries have often failed, leaving it almost entirely reliant on imports of refined crude.

"We gladly announce the mechanical completion and the flare start-up" of phase one of the two unit 210,000 barrel a day Port Harcourt refinery, said Heineken Lokpobiri, one of Nigeria's two ministers of state for petroleum resources, at the facility.

"This heralds the commencement of production of petroleum products after the Christmas break," Lokpobiri added.

Italy's Tecnimont was awarded the contract for the upgrade in 2021, at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion.

Mele Kyari, head of state oil firm NNPC Ltd., said the overhaul of the second phase will be completed next year.

Nigeria's three state-owned refineries, which have a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day, have been shut down for years due to a lack of maintenance.

NNPC is upgrading all its refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri in south of the country, and Kaduna in the north.

(Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.