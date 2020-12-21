Nigeria's parliament passes $35.66 bln budget for 2021

ABUJA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's parliament approved on Monday the government's 2021 budget of 13.6 trillion naira ($35.66 billion), assuming 3% annual economic growth, oil prices of $40 a barrel and 1.86 million barrels a day of crude production.

The budget will take effect when Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signs it into law, though a date has not been set and he could request changes. ($1 = 381.0000 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alex Richardson)

