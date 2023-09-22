Nigeria's Olayemi Cardoso becomes acting central bank governor

Adds details of new deputies

ABUJA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Olayemi Cardoso, recently nominated by Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the country's next central bank governor, took office on Friday pending his official confirmation by the Senate, the central bank said.

Cardoso takes office following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended and as central bank chief by Tinubu in June and later detained by police and charged with procurement fraud.

Four new designated deputy governors also began work on Friday in an acting capacity after the resignation of Emefiele's deputies as well as Folashodun Shonubi, who acted as governor after Emefiele's suspension, the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)

