Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as WTO DG

Emma Farge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was selected by consensus to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization at a closed-door meeting on Monday, according to two sources attending the meeting.

All members of the WTO's top decision-making body, the General Council, agreed on her appointment in a virtual meeting which had just one agenda item, they said. The WTO subsequently confirmed the choice.

