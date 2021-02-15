Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as WTO DG

GENEVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was selected by consensus to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization at a closed-door meeting on Monday, according to two sources attending the meeting.

All members of the WTO's top decision-making body, the General Council, agreed on her appointment in a virtual meeting which had just one agenda item, they said. The WTO subsequently confirmed the choice.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields)

