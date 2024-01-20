News & Insights

World Markets
SHEL

Nigeria's oil spills agency investigating Shell pipeline leak report

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 20, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Tife Owolabi for Reuters ->

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A pipeline owned by Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria has spilled crude oil in the Niger Delta following a leak, the country's spills agency and an environmental group said on Saturday.

The Obolo-Ogale pipeline in southern Rivers State feeds the 180,000 barrel-per-day Trans Niger line, one of two conduits to export Bonny Light crude. It had restarted operations this month after being shut for maintenance in December.

The spill was detected on Friday by local communities who reported it to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

SPDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NOSDRA has received a report on the spill and will hold a joint investigation visit to the site on Sunday, Ime Ekanem, the agency's head in Rivers State, told Reuters.

Shell has over the years faced several legal battles over oil spills in the Niger Delta, a region blighted by pollution, conflict and corruption related to the oil and gas industry.

The company this week announced it was set to conclude nearly a century of operations in Nigerian onshore oil and gas after agreeing to sell SPDC to a consortium of five mostly local companies for up to $2.4 billion.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.