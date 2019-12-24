World Markets

Nigeria's NNPC to raise Chevron-operated GTL plant stake to 60%

Contributor
Libby George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's state oil company said on Tuesday it will increase its stake in a Chevron-operated gas-to-liquid refinery to 60% as part of a cost dispute resolution with the U.S. oil major.

LAGOS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company said on Tuesday it will increase its stake in a Chevron-operated gas-to-liquid refinery to 60% as part of a cost dispute resolution with the U.S. oil major.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has a 20%stake in the plant some 60 miles (100 km) southeast of Lagos.

California-based Chevron, which is trying to sell some Nigerian assets in an effort to focus on its fast-growing U.S. production, did not immediately comment.

The 33,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, which produces synthetic diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha from natural gas using technology from South Africa's Sasol, cost around $10 billion to build, four times the original estimate, and its start-up in mid-2014 was years late.

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular