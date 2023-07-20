Nigeria's NNPC, local firm sign agreement on floating LNG plant

ABUJA, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd signed an agreement with UTM Offshore for the local company to construct a 1.5 metric tonnes per annum floating liquefied natural gas plant, NNPC said on Thursday.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, has some of the world's biggest gas reserves and is seeking investment to boost its domestic supplies and exports.

The agreement was signed by NNPC Chief Executive Mele Kyari and UTM Offshore CEO Julius Rone in the federal capital Abuja, NNPC said.

UTM Offshore is a special purpose company that supports offshore and onshore drilling by oil exploration and production companies, it said on its website.

The company did not provide further details and did not respond to requests for comment.

NNPC signed an agreement with Norway's Golar GLNG.O in April to build a floating liquefied natural gas plant in Nigeria and set up a power project in the west African nation that could use one of its vessels to import liquefied natural gas.

