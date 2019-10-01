World Markets

Nigeria's NNPC hopes to raise oil output to about 3 mln bpd in 2-3 yrs

Dahlia Nehme Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's state oil company hopes to raise oil production to about 3 million barrels per day in the next 2-3 years, its managing director said on Tuesday.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's (NNPC) Mele Kolo Kyari was speaking at an industry conference in Fujairah in the UAE.

