Nigeria's NNPC hopes to raise oil output to about 3 mln bpd in 2-3 yrs

FUJAIRAH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company hopes to raise oil production to about 3 million barrels per day in the next 2-3 years, its managing director said on Tuesday.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's (NNPC) Mele Kolo Kyari was speaking at an industry conference in Fujairah in the UAE.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((asma.alsharif@thomsonreuters.com; +20225783290; Reuters Messaging: asma.alsharif.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.