Nigeria's NNPC finalises new crude-for-fuel swaps for one year -sources

By Julia Payne and Libby George

LONDON/LAGOS, May 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) has picked 16 consortia for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The list includes major Swiss trading firms Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, oil major Total TOTP.PA as well as large Nigerian traders Sahara Energy SAH.V, Oando OANDO.LG and MRS Oil.

The contracts, known as direct sale, direct purchase (DSDP) are coveted since they are used to supply nearly all of Nigeria's gasoline needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.

NNPC did not have an immediate comment.

The companies were invited on Friday to submit commercial bids, which were due on Tuesday. Those involved in the process said the list of winners was unlikely to change substantially.

The new DSDPs will replace those from 2019 which were extended until mid-2021.

If a foreign oil company wins then it is typically paired with at least one local firm. Here is the final list:

CONSORTIA 1 Totsa/Total Nigeria 2 Oando/Cepsa 3 AY Maikifi/Britannia-U/Emadeb/Hyde 4 Trafigura/AA Rano 5 Litasco/PV Oil/Overbrook/Northwest 6 MRS Oil 7 Sahara Energy 8 Bono/Century/Amazon/Cordero 9 Eyrie/Levene/Bovas/DK Global 10 Mercuria/Barbedos/Rainoil/Petrogas 11 Asian/Masters/Casiva/Cimaron 12 Duke Oil (NNPC subsidiary) 13 Prudent/UTM/Matrix/Petra Atlantic 14 BP/AYM Shafa 15 Vitol 16 Mocoh/Panero/Stopgap/Mainland (Reporting by Julia Payne in London and Libby George in Lagos, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely) ((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

