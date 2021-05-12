Nigeria's NNPC finalises new crude-for-fuel swaps for one year - sources

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) has picked 16 consortia for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The list includes major trading firms Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, oil major Total TOTP.PA as well as large Nigerian traders like Sahara Energy SAH.V, Oando OANDO.LG and MRS Oil.

The contracts, known as direct sale, direct purchase (DSDP) are coveted since they are used to supply nearly all of Nigeria's gasoline needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.

(Reporting by Julia Payne in London and Libby George in Lagos, editing by Louise Heavens)

