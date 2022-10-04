World Markets

Nigeria's NNPC declares $1.55 bln after-tax profit for 2021

Camillus Eboh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd made profit after tax of 674 billion naira ($1.55 billion) in 2021, published audited financial statements showed on Tuesday.

NNPC, which became a commercial company in July, first declared a net profit in its 44-year history two years ago.

$1 = 435 naira

