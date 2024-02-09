Nigeria's naira hits record official market low after last week's devaluation

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira dropped to a record low of 1,540 against the dollar on the official market, LSEG data showed on Friday, after the currency was devalued last week, its second adjustment in less than a year.

The official market rate has been slipping below rates on the unofficial parallel market in intra-day trades since the devaluation. The naira was quoted at 1,449.27 naira on the parallel market on Friday.

The official naira exchange rate last week plunged to as low as 1,531 per dollar from 900, well below black market levels, after the market regulator changed its closing rate calculation methodology, in a de facto devaluation.

