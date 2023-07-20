News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's naira hits record low of 860 v dollar on black market

July 20, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

ABUJA, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira traded at a record low of 860 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as dollar shortages and rising demand from individuals paying for expenses abroad helped weaken the currency further.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.