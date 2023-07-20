Nigeria's naira hits record low of 860 v dollar on black market

ABUJA, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira traded at a record low of 860 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as dollar shortages and rising demand from individuals paying for expenses abroad helped weaken the currency further.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.