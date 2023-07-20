Nigeria's naira hits record black market low of 860 v dollar

Adds detail

ABUJA, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira traded at a record low of 860 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as dollar shortages and rising demand from individuals paying for expenses abroad helped weaken the currency further.

The naira's exchange rates on the official window and the black market came close to converging last month after the central bank loosened trading restrictions on the currency.

Dollar liquidity shortages and rising demand has seen customers turning to the black market to meet their currency needs, helping to widen the gap between the official market and the black market, one trader said.

The naira NGN=D1 was quoted at 799 against the dollar at 1255 GMT on the official market, Refinitiv data showed. It hit a weekly low of 831 naira on the official market on Tuesday, edging closer to the 840 reported by the FMDQ Exchange late last month.

