News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's naira hits new lows vs dollar on forwards markets

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

February 20, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

Adds details

ABUJA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian non-deliverable currency forwards fell across the curve to a new record low against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring falls on the official spot market, LSEG data showed.

The naira fell to a low of 1,602 per dollar on the official spot market on Tuesday, while it hit record lows on the forwards market, which quoted the currency at 1,652.50 to the dollar in one month's time NGNNDFOR=.

Other maturities on the forwards market on Tuesday also fell, with traders quoting the currency as low as 1,840.36 naira per dollar in a year's time.

Africa's biggest economy has suffered from severe dollar shortages in its foreign exchange market which has seen the official exchange rate drift towards the unofficial parallel market level.

The currency was quoted at 1,800 naira on the parallel market on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.