Nigeria's naira hits new low against dollar on forwards market - LSEG data

ABUJA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian non-deliverable currency forwards fell sharply across the curve to a new record low against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring falls on the official spot market, LSEG data showed.

Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets expected the naira's exchange rate at 1,427.50 to the dollar in one month's time NGNNDFOR=.

FMDQ Exchange data on Monday showed the naira had fallen to a record low of 1,421 per dollar on Friday on the thinly traded official market, to overtake levels seen on the unofficial parallel market, where the currency trades freely.

