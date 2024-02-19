News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's naira falls to record lows on official and black markets

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

February 19, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

Adds new naira level in pararaph 1, black market quote in paragraph 2

ABUJA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira extended losses against the U.S.dollar on Monday to fall to a new record low of 1,712 in late trading on the official market, close to where the currency is quoted on the informal parallel market, LSEG data showed.

The currency was quoted at 1,710 naira on the unofficial market. It fell to a low of 1,650 naira per dollar during intraday trading on the official market.

Africa's largest economy has been experiencing a crippling dollar shortage that has pushed its currency to record lows, though central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has said that dollar liquidity is improving.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.