Nigeria's naira falls to record low of 1,550 per dollar on official market

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

February 12, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,550 per dollar in intraday trading on the official market on Monday, slipping below rates quoted on the unofficial parallel market, LSEG data showed.

Africa's largest economy has been experiencing a crippling dollar shortage that has pushed its currency NGN=D1 to record lows in recent weeks, though central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has said that dollar liquidity is improving.

