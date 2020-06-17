World Markets

Nigeria's naira eases 6.2% against dollar on official window

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's naira eased by 6.2% against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Wednesday after the government moved to converge its multiple exchange rate regime, traders said.

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, June 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira eased by 6.2% against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Wednesday after the government moved to converge its multiple exchange rate regime, traders said.

The naira opened for trade at 385 per dollar on the market, supported by the central bank. It closed at 361 at its previous close, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Traders said the government wants to generate more naira in exchange for dollars it earns from the sale of crude oil, Nigeria's main export and sought to converge the currency to the over-the-counter spot market, where its trades more weakly.

The naira has been hitting new lows on the black and over-the-counter spot markets since March after the central bank adjusted its official rate, implying a 15% devaluation.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular