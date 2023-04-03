World Markets

Nigeria's naira drops to record low on official market

April 03, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters

ABUJA, April 3 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira NGN= dropped to a record low of 465 per dollar on the official market on Monday, Refinitiv data showed, after Friday's central bank foreign exchange auction.

The naira, which trades within a range on the official market, has fallen to successive lows due to dollar scarcity, coupled with central bank's adjustments to manage a backlog demand for foreign exchange.

Nigerians elected Bola Tinubu in February as the country's new president in the wake of soaring inflation and an unstable currency which has hampered an economy still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. President-elect Tinubu is due to be sworn in in May.

