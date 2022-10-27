World Markets

Nigeria's naira drops to record low against dollar on black market -traders

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= dropped to a record low against the dollar on Thursday on the black market, traders said, after the currency hit a new low on the official market.

At 1107 GMT it had fallen to 770 per dollar on the black market

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

