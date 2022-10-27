Nigeria's naira drops to record low against dollar on black market -traders

ABUJA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= dropped to a record low against the dollar on Thursday on the black market, traders said, after the currency hit a new low on the official market.

At 1107 GMT it had fallen to 770 per dollar on the black market

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

