Nigeria's naira at record low on black market as FX scarcity worsens

ABUJA, July 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= hit a new low of 650 naira per dollar on the black market on Friday, traders said, noting that dollar scarcity was worsening.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

