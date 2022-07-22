World Markets

Nigeria's naira at record low on black market as FX scarcity worsens

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

ABUJA, July 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= hit a new low of 650 naira per dollar on the black market on Friday, traders said, noting that dollar scarcity was worsening.

