Nigeria's Lekoil reaches deal to keep oilfield after loan fraud

Nigerian oil firm Lekoil has reached a deferred payment deal to keep ownership of an oilfield, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, after it discovered the loan it wanted to use for the purchase was fraudulent.
