Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew after anti-police protests turn violent -tweet

LAGOS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Lagos state government on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew, saying anti-police protests have "degenerated" into violence.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that the curfew will affect all parts of the state and that only essential workers were exempted.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Libby George Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Catherine Evans)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.