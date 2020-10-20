World Markets

Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew after anti-police protests turn violent -tweet

Contributors
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Libby George Reuters
Published

Nigeria's Lagos state government on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew, saying anti-police protests have "degenerated" into violence.

LAGOS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Lagos state government on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew, saying anti-police protests have "degenerated" into violence.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that the curfew will affect all parts of the state and that only essential workers were exempted.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Libby George Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Catherine Evans)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular