World Markets

Nigeria's Lagos governor says one dead after shooting

Contributor
Libby George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday that one person had died at a Lagos hospital after a shooting in the suburb of Lekki, but it was unclear if the person had been a protester.

Adds death

LAGOS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday that one person had died at a Lagos hospital after a shooting in the suburb of Lekki, but it was unclear if the person had been a protester.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that a person had died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos due to blunt force trauma to the head.

"This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester," he said.

In a televised speech earlier in the day, Sanwo-Olu described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people."

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular