Nigeria's June crude oil programmes emerge showing signs of cuts

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - June export programmes for Nigeria's crude oil grades began to emerge on Tuesday after a delay as producers wrangled with the state firm NNPC on how to cut production in line with OPEC targets, traders and loading programmes showed.

The Egina programme will be four cargoes in June, down from six cargoes in May while the Amenam programme will have three in June compared with four in May.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)

