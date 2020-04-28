World Markets

Nigeria's June crude oil programmes emerge showing signs of cuts

Julia Payne Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

June export programmes for Nigeria's crude oil grades began to emerge on Tuesday after a delay as producers wrangled with the state firm NNPC on how to cut production in line with OPEC targets, traders and loading programmes showed.

The Egina programme will be four cargoes in June, down from six cargoes in May while the Amenam programme will have three in June compared with four in May.

