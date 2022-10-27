Nigeria's Jan-Sep fuel subsidy cost $7 billion, state oil firm says

ABUJA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's NNPC spent 2.91 trillion naira ($7 billion) towards a petrol subsidy between January and September, latest data from the state-owned firm showed on Thursday, a cost the government has blamed for dwindling public finances.

NNPC has not remitted funds to federal accounts this year, it showed in its data, in line with the government's concerns that it struggles with low revenues and large deficits leaving it unable to stimulate the economy and boost growth.

Successive governments in Nigeria have tried but failed to remove or cut the subsidy, a politically sensitive issue in the country of 200 million people.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari said this month that the country would stop the petrol subsidy in 2023.

The petrol subsidy is expected to cost up to $10 billion this year. Meanwhile, the country could spend up to $16 billion next year if it keeps a fuel subsidy in place.

In August alone, NNPC paid 525.71 billion naira towards the subsidy, a 14.6% jump from the amount paid in July and the single biggest monthly payment this year, data showed.

Nigeria imports all its refined fuels because local refineries were shut due to years of neglect.

Oil production is throttled by theft of crude and vandalism of pipelines, which means Nigeria is spending more on fuel imports than it is getting from lower crude oil production.

($1 = 437.16 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.