News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's inflation rises to 26.72 y/y in September

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

October 16, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

ABUJA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 26.72% in September from 25.8% in August, its bureau of statistics said on Monday.

Food and non alcoholic beverages were the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation, the bureau said.

President Bola Tinubu has been under pressure to ease economic hardship after scrapping a costly decades-old petrol subsidy that has tripled prices and allowed the naira to depreciate more than 50%, leading to soaring prices in Africa's top oil producer and most populous nation.

Inflation in Africa's biggest economy has risen to double-digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings, and prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to their highest level in nearly two decades.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.