Nigeria's inflation quickens to 19.64% in July

ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation quickened to 19.64% in July, rising for a sixth straight month on the back of price increases for both food and non-food items, the statistics office said on Monday.

Inflation, which has been in double digits in Africa's biggest economy since 2016, was at 18.60% year on year in June.

Nigeria's currency has been weakening on the parallel market since July 2021 due to a scarcity of foreign currency, contributing to rising inflation as the country imports many key goods and services.

Policymakers have said persistent inflationary pressures are structural and largely related to imports.

