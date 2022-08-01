Nigeria's Forcados crude loadings halted since July 20 due to terminal repairs

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Loadings of one of Nigeria's key crude oil grades, Forcados, have been stopped since July 20 due to a leak at a single buoy mooring, a shipping agent said on Monday.

The agent and Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking showed four tankers were waiting at anchorage near the terminal. The Asia tanker has been waiting since July 9.

Trading sources said there was still no September loading programme and the August schedule was already curtailed by loading delays and a pipeline outage in May. One specified that August Forcados cargoes had been deferred to September.

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said in a July report detailing May production outages that one of the key Forcados pipelines, the Trans Ramos pipeline, had been shut for repairs during at least May 12-30.

Shell RDSa.L did not have an immediate comment on the pipeline outage or loading delays.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Holmes)

