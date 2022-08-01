World Markets
Nigeria's Forcados crude loadings halted since July 17 due to terminal repairs

Loadings of one of Nigeria's key crude grades, Forcados, have been stopped after a leak was found from a sub-sea hose at the terminal on July 17, Shell said on Monday, without providing a timeline for repairs.

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Loadings of one of Nigeria's key crude grades, Forcados, have been stopped after a leak was found from a sub-sea hose at the terminal on July 17, Shell SHEL.L said on Monday, without providing a timeline for repairs.

Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking showed and a shipping agent said four tankers were waiting at anchorage near the terminal. The Asia tanker has been waiting since July 9.

Trading sources said there was still no September loading programme and the August schedule was already curtailed by loading delays and a pipeline outage in May. One specified that August Forcados cargoes had been deferred to September.

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said in a July report detailing May production outages that one of the key Forcados pipelines, the Trans Ramos pipeline, had been shut for repairs during at least May 12-30.

"Some oil sheen was reported in the vicinity of the Forcados Terminal during an export activity on 17 July 2022, following which export was immediately suspended and injections into the terminal curtailed," a Shell spokesperson said.

"Our technical and emergency teams are working to restore export as soon as possible."

