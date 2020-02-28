World Markets

Nigeria's first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection - minister

Contributors
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Abraham Achirga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Nigeria's first confirmed coronovirus case was not detected at airport, and travelled through Lagos before he took ill and went to a hospital, the country's health minister said on Friday.

The Italian man, who authorities said arrived in Nigeria from Milan on the evening of Feb. 24, did not have symptoms when the plane landed.

Authorities are now working to "meet and observe" all those who were on the flight with him, and are also identifying all the people he met and places he visited in Lagos, a city of some 20 million people, before reporting to the hospital.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Abraham Achirga in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)

