Nigeria's FBN Holdings shares tumble after cbank sacks board

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, April 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria's FBN Holdings fell to a more than four-month low on Friday after the central bank sacked its board and appointed new directors, saying it had made"sweeping changes" without regulatory input when it was on support for capital breaches.

Shares of FBN Holdings FBNH.LG, which owns First Bank, sank more than 5.8% to 6.90 naira by 0905 GMT.

The central bank said the bank's board effected management changes without prior approval even when First Bank was under regulatory forbearance, adding that the move was to protect minority investors.

Nigeria's central bank has powers to remove bank executives and it used them during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis when it sacked nine CEOs at banks that were undercapitalised.

In 2016, the central bank stepped in to stabilize First Bank after its capital adequacy and bad loan ratios breached standards and shareholders failed to recapitalise the bank, which then wrote-off 150 billion naira in bad loans.

Last month the central bank extended a forbearance on restructured loan facilities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lenders in 2020 restructured over a third of loans after customers ran into repayment problems due to the pandemic.

The central bank said its examiners in December found insider loans on the books of First Bank that were not compliant with the terms of their restructuring for more than 3-years and also non-permissible investments in non-financial entities.

In 2015, the central bank gave three lenders time to recapitalise after they failed to hit a minimum capital adequacy rate of 10 percent. It later sacked top executives of Skye Bank over capital adequacy issues.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.