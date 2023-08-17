Nigeria's Eurobonds rise after banker Edun appointed finance minister

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rose on Thursday after investment banker Olawale Edun was appointed as finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, as President Bola Tinubu seeks to recalibrate Africa's largest economy.

The West African oil producer's Eurobonds rose by as much as 1.4 cents on the dollar, having plunged from a recent peak on Aug. 1. The note maturing in 2051 was the strongest performer, up 1.419 cents to 72.094 cents by 0942 GMT. XS2384704800=TE

Edun, one of Tinubu's closest advisers and a figure investors hope will help steer Nigeria onto a more reformist, market-friendly path, had long been tipped to become finance minister.

Nigeria's Eurobonds had rallied since late May, when Tinubu came to power. He immediately axed a costly but popular fuel subsidy and soon after devalued the naira currency, reforms long demanded by investors.

However, Nigeria is reliant on fuel imports and still suffering dollar shortages, leading petrol retailers to call for further price increases as the weakening naira has made fuel more expensive to import.

Tinubu's spokesman said on Tuesday that petrol prices did not need to rise more, which investors fear could mean the fuel subsidy will be reintroduced, adding to negative sentiment after the central bank revealed last week that it had $19 billion in derivatives commitments.

Late on Wednesday, Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said it had secured an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan from the Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank.

It said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that funds would be immediately disbursed to support the "government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilising the exchange rate market".

"We find it concerning that the focus...is on the impact the funds could have on the central bank's ability to support the naira and mitigate another round of fuel price increases," Ayodeji Dawodu of investment bank BancTrust said in an emailed note.

"One of the key challenges the administration may be facing going forward is a crisis of confidence," Dawodu said. "This may take more than just an emergency loan...to fix in the near term."

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Jorgelina do Rosario, Kirsten Donovan)

