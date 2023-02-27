Nigeria's Eurobonds extend gains after Peter Obi wins Lagos state in presidential election

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's dollar-denominated government bonds extended gains on Monday, after presidential election candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted disaffected young people and urban voters, won the most votes in commercial hub Lagos state.

The west African oil producer's international bonds rose as much as 2.256 cents in the dollar, with the 2029 maturity up the most to 85.872 cents at 11.15 GMT XS2445169985=TE, according to Tradeweb data.

Nigeria's electoral commission started announcing state-by-state results from Saturday's election on Sunday. It is not expected to name the winner in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari for several days.

Six other states had announced results by early on Monday. They showed ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu and main opposition contender Atiku Abubakar winning in three states each, amid complaints from all three of the biggest parties of irregularities in the voting and tallying process.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.