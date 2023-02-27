World Markets

Nigeria's Eurobonds extend gains after Peter Obi wins Lagos state in presidential election

February 27, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's dollar-denominated government bonds extended gains on Monday, after presidential election candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted disaffected young people and urban voters, won the most votes in commercial hub Lagos state.

The west African oil producer's international bonds rose as much as 2.256 cents in the dollar, with the 2029 maturity up the most to 85.872 cents at 11.15 GMT XS2445169985=TE, according to Tradeweb data.

Nigeria's electoral commission started announcing state-by-state results from Saturday's election on Sunday. It is not expected to name the winner in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari for several days.

Six other states had announced results by early on Monday. They showed ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu and main opposition contender Atiku Abubakar winning in three states each, amid complaints from all three of the biggest parties of irregularities in the voting and tallying process.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.