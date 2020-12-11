Nigeria's economy to contract 3.25% in 2020 due to COVID-19 -IMF

By Andrea Shalal and Chijioke Ohuocha

WASHINGTON/ABUJA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy is expected to contract by 3.25% this year before rebounding to growth of 1.5% in 2021, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, entered its second recession in four years in the third quarter. The IMF projected a recovery to start next year with subdued growth and output recovering to its pre-pandemic level in 2022.

The IMFsaid Nigeria needed broad market and exchange rate reforms to fix its balance of payment pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.

"Under current policies, the outlook is challenging," the IMF said.

Nigeria has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price crash that have magnified headwinds for its economy, which relies on crude sales for government revenues, triggering a historic decline in growth and large financing needs as well as weakening the naira.

The IMF comments comes a day after the World Bank on said Nigeria needs to strengthen its currency reforms before it can approve a $1.5 billion loan.

The Fund projected inflation in Nigeria to remain in double-digits, despite an expected easing of food prices, and above the central bank target range.

