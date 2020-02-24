World Markets

Nigeria's economy grew 2.55% in Q4 -stats office

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Nigeria's economy grew 2.55% year-on-year in the three months to the end of December, the statistics office said on Monday.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has been grappling with low growth since exiting a recession four years ago.

Most Popular