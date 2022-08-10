Nigeria's debt servicing costs to rise to $15 billion next year

By spending more on debt servicing, Africa's biggest economy is leaving less money for health and education. Under the budget proposal, the federal health and education ministries will be allocated a combined 154 billion naira ($369 million) next year.

In the first four months of this year, Nigeria spent $4.7 billion to service its debt, higher than public revenue.

Nigeria is not generating enough revenue, analysts say, while its spending keeps growing, which means the country of more than 200 million people will have to continue borrowing to repay debt.

$1 = 417.47

