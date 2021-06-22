Nigeria's Dangote to start exporting fertiliser to U.S., Brazil

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's new fertiliser plant near Lagos will export its first shipment in late June or early July, to Louisiana, while the majority of exports from the plant are expected to go to Brazil, Dangote said on Tuesday.

The new urea plant at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State, designed to manufacture 3 million tonnes of urea per year, will also be able to supply all the major markets in sub-Saharan Africa, Dangote told a virtual economic forum hosted by Qatar.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Louise Heavens)

